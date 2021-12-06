Assemblywoman Buttenschon announces funding for Center for Family Life and Recovery

ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon announced $150,000 in new funding for the Center for Family Life and Recovery (CFLR) in Rome.

“I had the opportunity to secure funding in last years budget for the center for family life and recovery. I have 100 percent faith in the funding that we provided, that they will make the best decisions with it,” said Assemblywoman Buttenschon.

The money will be used to enhance addiction recovery and wellness services offered by CFLR. Chief Executive Officer Cassandra Sheets and other members of the team work to help those with addiction, mental health and behavioral issues.

“There’s renovations going on in this building so that they can support the western part of the county as they know that the need is not isolated to one area it expands throughout our community,” said Assemblywoman Buttenschon.

Assemblywoman Buttenschon explains that this is important because no one is immune to addiction.

“I think if they can help, and the key thing is helping the whole family through this so I have seen the work that they have done commitment to the community. so for their ask its an easy answer yes I’m there to do what I can do to help support them for the resources they need,” said Assemblywoman Buttenschon.

The Center for Family Life and Recovery currently have locations in Utica, Rome, Herkimer and Syracuse.