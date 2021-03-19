Nikim Meekins (inset) is back in custody after being mistakenly released from jail

NEW YORK — A man charged with attempted murder is back in jail after he was accidentally released from Rikers Island.

Nikim Meekins, 22, was taken into custody Friday after he was mistakenly marked for release without bail, court officials said

Once the judge realized what happened with Meekins, a warrant was issued for him. Meekins was supposed to be held on $300,000 bond in the attempted murder case. Charges against him in a separate case caused the mix up.

“Based on the documentation provided by the courts, the release from custody was proper and in accordance with our policy,” New York City Department of Correction Deputy Commissioner of Public Information Peter Thorne said.

The mix up will be addressed from “a personnel and training perspective,” court spokesperson Lucian Chalfen said.

Police have charged Meekins with incidents in both August and November of 2020.

Meekins’ accidental release came just days after a murder suspect was mistakenly freed from the Rikers Island jail complex.

Christopher Buggs, 26, was released from the Otis Bantum Correctional Center at Rikers on March 8 due to a clerical error.

Police launched a search for Buggs, who remains on the loose.