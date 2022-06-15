BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland came to Buffalo’s East Side on Wednesday.

The country’s top prosecutor was joined by Trini Ross, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York, as he paid respects at the site of the Tops mass shooting, which killed 10 Black people and injured three other victims on May 14th.

An Erie County grand jury has indicted the suspect on hate crime and domestic terrorism charges, and a federal criminal complaint was released on Wednesday, detailing 26 more counts against the alleged shooter.

This charge is eligible for the death penalty. Garland says there are a series of procedures they must follow for that sentence, including consulting with the victims’ loved ones and survivors. https://t.co/m6Au1XMi5W — Marlee Tuskes (@MarleeTuskesTV) June 15, 2022

Six days after the attack, Garland laid out steps the Justice Department would be taking to address hate crimes.

“They bring immediate devastation. They inflict lasting fear. We will use every legal tool at our disposal to investigate and combat these kinds of hate crimes and the collateral impact that they have on the communities that they hurt,” Garland said.

He spoke on the federal charges the accused shooter is facing during his time in Buffalo. Watch the conference in the video player below:

Garland and Ross met with family members of those killed, as well as survivors of the attack Wednesday morning.