Attorney General holding virtual forum on protests and law enforcement

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York’s Attorney General, Letitia James, is holding a public hearing on police interactions with the public during protests on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

According to the Office of the Attorney General, the virtual hearing aims to examine the nature and details of recent protests throughout the state.

James will livestream from her office’s website, and will feature eyewitness and victim accounts of police interactions with the public during demonstrations, along with advocates and elected officials.

