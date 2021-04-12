Attorney General James warns New Yorkers of unlawful vaccine charges

FILE- In this Aug. 6, 2020 file photo, New York State Attorney General Letitia James addresses the media during a news conference in New York. On Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, James recommended the New York Police Department get out of the business of routine traffic enforcement, a radical change that she said would prevent encounters like one the year before in the Bronx borough of New York that escalated quickly and ended with an officer fatally shooting a motorist. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

NEW YORK (NEWS10) – New York Attorney General Letitia James issued a consumer alert Friday to remind New Yorkers that COVID-19 vaccines are free of charge, and urged any resident who has been charged a fee to report it to her office immediately.

COVID-19 vaccines are now available to all New Yorkers over the age of 16 and must be administered free of charge. Those who have been charged a fee for vaccination are encouraged to file a complaint online with the Office of the Attorney General or call 1-800-771-7755.

“As we continue to make progress in recovering from this public health crisis, it is vital that every individual has access to this free, lifesaving vaccine and that there are no barriers to New Yorkers receiving their dose,” said Attorney General James. “The vaccine is free of charge for all New Yorkers, and I encourage everyone to get vaccinated as soon as they are eligible. My office is committed to protecting New Yorkers and enforcing the law, which is why I urge anyone who has been charged a fee for receiving the vaccine to report it immediately to my office.”