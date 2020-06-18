Attorney General set for day two of discussion forum on police interactions with the public

by: Johan Sheridan

In this June 11, 2019 file photo, New York Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a news conference in New York. James says a bipartisan coalition of state attorneys general is investigating Facebook for alleged antitrust issues. James said Friday, Sept. 6, the probe will look into whether Facebook’s actions endangered consumer data, reduced the quality of consumers’ choices or increased the price of advertising. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — Letitia James, the New York State Attorney General, is holding the second day of a virtual forum on police interactions with protesters. The public hearing will be at 11 a.m., livestreamed again from the Attorney General’s website.

Several speakers will be on hand to provide public testimony:

  • New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams
  • Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams
  • Former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch
  • New York University School of Law Professor Barry Friedman

