AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man from Auburn was sentenced to serve 50 years in federal prison for sexually exploiting two children and distributing child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
28-year-old Devin Nau admitted to the following during his guilty plea:
- Engaging in sex acts with two minor victims and he filmed and took photos using his cell phone during the acts.
- After recording the sex acts, Nau admitted that he distributed the recording to other people by using a social media app on his cell phone over the internet.
A 20-year term of supervised release was imposed on Nau by United States District Judge David N. Hurd after he is released from prison and a $400 special assessment. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.
This case was investigated by U.S. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Investigators of the New York State Police-Computer Crimes Unit (NYSP-CCU), the Cayuga County District Attorney’s Office, and the Auburn City Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Geoffrey J.L. Brown as part of Project Safe Childhood.