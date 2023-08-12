There will be a block party on the Public Square as part of the Downtown Watertown Block Party Series.
The event will take place on Friday, August 25, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will have:
- Tim From the Zoo and friends
- Brendan Laverty
- Annie in the Water
- A variety of local food trucks
- Ice cream truck
- Bounce houses
- Local artists and vendors
- Local businesses
Per the city rules and regulations, NO dogs are to be in attendance.
Per the state rules and regulations, outside alcohol will NOT be allowed.