There will be a block party on the Public Square as part of the Downtown Watertown Block Party Series.

The event will take place on Friday, August 25, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will have:

  • Tim From the Zoo and friends
  • Brendan Laverty
  • Annie in the Water
  • A variety of local food trucks
  • Ice cream truck
  • Bounce houses
  • Local artists and vendors
  • Local businesses

Per the city rules and regulations, NO dogs are to be in attendance.

Per the state rules and regulations, outside alcohol will NOT be allowed.