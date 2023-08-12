There will be a block party on the Public Square as part of the Downtown Watertown Block Party Series.

The event will take place on Friday, August 25, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will have:

Tim From the Zoo and friends

Brendan Laverty

Annie in the Water

A variety of local food trucks

Ice cream truck

Bounce houses

Local artists and vendors

Local businesses

Per the city rules and regulations, NO dogs are to be in attendance.

Per the state rules and regulations, outside alcohol will NOT be allowed.