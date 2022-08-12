Where and when you can cast your ballot

UTICA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The second of two primary elections in New York State will take place on Tuesday, August 23rd. Remember that, in New York State, you can only vote in the primary election of the party of which you are a registered member.

Saturday, August 13th, is the start of early voting for the August primary. Here is a breakdown of the races on the ballot and the location where to cast an early ballot in Oneida, Herkimer, and Otsego Counties.

ONEIDA COUNTY –

There is a Democrat and Republican primary to determine the party’s candidate in the November general election for the House of Representatives seat in the 22nd District. The new 22nd District includes Oneida, Onondaga, and Madison Counties, plus a sliver of Oswego County.

There are four candidates on the Democrat ballot:

FRANCIS CONOLE – Naval Academy grad and veteran who worked as part of the Obama administration. Lives in Syracuse.

SARAH KLEE HOOD – Air Force veteran. Lives in DeWitt and has been elected to the Town Board.

CHOL MAJOK – Born in Sudan and lives in Syracuse. Elected member of the Syracuse Common Council.

SAM ROBERTS – A three-term member of the NYS Assembly, a member of the Onondaga County Board of Legislators previously. Served as NYS Commissioner of Temporary and Disability Assistance.

There are two candidates on the Republican ballot:

STEVE WELLS – Syracuse native now living in Cazenovia. Co-founded American Food and Vending Corporation. Previously an Assistant District Attorney in Texas. Ran in the Republican primary for the 24th District in 2016, finishing second to Claudia Tenney in a three-way race.

BRANDON WILLIAMS – Born in Texas, Navy veteran, Silicone Valley executive, and Trump supporter. Currently lives in Cayuga County, outside the 22nd District. First run for office.

HERKIMER COUNTY – The only race on the primary ballot in Herkimer County is for the Democrat nomination for the 21st Congressional District. The winner of this election would face incumbent Republican Elise Stefanik in November.

There are two candidates on the Democrat ballot:

MATT CASTELLI – former CIA officer who worked intelligence in Afghanistan. Served as Director of Counterterrorism in the Obama administration. Lives in Glens Falls. First, run for political office.

MATT PUTORTI – born in Glens Falls, lives in Whitehall. Worked in Sudan as part of Americorps. First run for political office.

OTSEGO COUNTY – Voters in Otsego County have a Special Election to replace Antonio Delgado in NY’s 19th District seat in the House of Representatives through the end of this year. There are two candidates running in the Special Election:

PAT RYAN – Ryan appears on the Democratic and Working Families line. A West Point grad grew up in Kingston and lives in Gardiner. Elected Ulster County Executive. In an unusual circumstance in an unusual election year, Ryan appears on the ballot in two races on the same day. Along with the Special Election in NY’s 19th Congressional race, Ryan is also on the ballot in the Democratic primary in NY’s 18th Congressional District. The reason is that Ryan’s home will no longer be in the redrawn 19th District next year.

MARC MOLINARO – Elected Dutchess County Executive, previously a member of the NYS Assembly. Ran against Andrew Cuomo for Governor of NY in 2018. Molinaro will be on the November ballot for the NY 19th District race for Congress as the Republican and Conservative party’s candidate.

Voters in the northern portion of Otsego County will have the same choices as in Herkimer County for the Democratic primary in NY’s 21st District.

Democrats in the rest of the county will vote in the Democratic primary in NY’s 19th District effective in 2023. There are two candidates in that race:

JAMIE CHENEY – A small business owner who lives in the Hudson Valley. She previously ran for a seat in the NYS Senate.

JOSH RILEY – A lawyer who grew up in Endicott and currently lives in Ithaca. Worked as a Policy Analyst for the US Department of Labor. This is his first run for office.

There is one state primary on the ballot in Otsego County, the Republican primary in the 51st State Senate District. There are two candidates in that race:

TERRY BERNARDO – A small business owner, was at one time the Chairwoman of the Ulster County Legislature before moving to her current home in Rock Hill, Sullivan County.

PETER OBERACKER – A small businessman, and former member of the Otsego County Board of Representatives. Elected to the Senate in 2020.

The Early Voting locations are:

ONEIDA COUNTY:

JORGENSEN ATHLETIC CENTER, MVCC

NEW HARTFORD TOWN HALL

SOUTH ROME SENIOR CENTER

WHITESTOWN TOWN HALL

Weekends, 9AM – 5PM

Weekdays, 10 AM – 6 PM. On Tuesday 8/16 and Thursday 8/18 until 8 PM at New Hartford only.

HERKIMER COUNTY:

BENTON HALL ACADEMY, LITTLE FALLS

Each day, 9 AM – 5 PM, except Tuesday 8/16 and Wednesday 8/17 from 12 PM – 8 PM.

OTSEGO COUNTY:

FOOTHILL PERFORMING ARTS CENTER, ONEONTA

MEADOWS OFFICE COMPLEX, COOPERSTOWN

Each day, 9 AM – 5 PM, except Tuesday 8/16 and Wednesday 8/17 from 12 PM – 8 PM.