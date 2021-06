ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) — Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol is reporting that an investigaton is underway for a helicopter crash that occurred at 1:47pm at Rome Airport.

According to the Sheriff’s Office three people were in the aircraft when the accident occurred. Two of the occupants were transported to Rome Hospital by ambulance, while the third signed off at the scene.

The investigation is on going and more information will follow.