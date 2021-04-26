Average gas prices are up across NY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gas prices are up, and that goes for New York and the country as a whole.

According to AAA, the national average is up two cents at $2.89 per gallon. A year ago, it was $1.78.

New York’s average price went up three cents since last week. It’s now $2.92, but was $2.19 a year ago.

Here are the average prices across upstate New York:

Batavia – $2.88 (up three cents since last week)

Buffalo – $2.86 (up four cents since last week)

Ithaca – $2.87 (up one cent since last week)

Rochester – $2.88 (up one cent since last week)

Rome – $2.95 (up one cent since last week)

Syracuse – $2.88 (up three cents since last week)

Watertown – $2.95 (no change since last week)