Greensboro, Ga. (CFA BOWL) – Syracuse head coach Dino Babers will represent the Orange in the 16th annual Southern Company Peach Bowl Challenge charity golf tournament held April 30 – May 2 at Reynolds Lake Oconee outside of Atlanta. A field of 20 current and former college football coaches will compete for a share of a $300,000 charity purse.

The nation’s premier collegiate coach golf event will be played in two-man scramble format in an 18-hole tournament. The Stableford scoring system will be used to help balance handicaps and encourage aggressive play.

Proceeds from the competition benefit charitable foundations selected by the coaches. Coach Babers’ winnings will go to the Dick Tomey Legacy Fund – Positive Coaching Alliance, which works with coaches, athletes and schools to transform the culture of youth sports and to give all young athletes the opportunity for a positive, character-building experience.

The current field of competitors for this year’s Peach Bowl Challenge is projected to include:

COACH

CURRENT OR FORMER

FBS SCHOOL(S)

CHARITY

Dino Babers

Syracuse

Dick Tomey Legacy Fund- Positive Coaching Alliance

Shane Beamer

South Carolina

The Beamer Family Foundation

Eliah Drinkwitz

Mizzou

CarePortal

Randy Edsall

Maryland, UConn

Edsall Family Foundation

Chan Gailey

Georgia Tech

Fellowship of Christian Athletes- Georgia Region

Jim Grobe

Ohio, Wake Forest, Baylor

Fisher DeBerry Foundation

Bobby Johnson

Vanderbilt

Sea Island Habitat for Humanity

Paul Johnson

Navy, Georgia Tech

Paul and Susan Johnson Family Foundation

Brent Key

Georgia Tech

TBD

Urban Meyer

Bowling Green, Utah, Florida, Ohio State

Urban And Shelley Meyer Family Foundation

Jeff Monken

Army

Legacies Alive

Dan Mullen

Mississippi State, Florida

Mullen Family 36 Foundation

Pat Narduzzi

Pitt

UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh

Rick Neuheisel

Colorado, Washington, UCLA

Wedgewood Charity

Mike Norvell

Florida State

Keep Climbing Family Foundation

Houston Nutt

Boise State, Arkansas, Ole Miss

Chickasaw Foundation

Tom O’Brien

Boston College, NC State

National Medal of Honor Leadership & Education Center

Kirby Smart

Georgia

The Kirby Smart Family Foundation

Steve Spurrier

Duke, Florida, South Carolina

HBC Foundation

Dabo Swinney

Clemson

All In Team Foundation

This will represent Coach Babers’ second appearance in the Southern Company Peach Bowl Challenge as he looks to add to the $10,000 in charitable winnings he won at last year’s event.

Since its creation in 2007, the event has contributed a total of $9 million in scholarship and charity, helping make the Peach Bowl college football’s most charitable bowl organization.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming both new and familiar faces to this year’s event as some of college football’s biggest names compete off the gridiron for a great cause,” Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO and President Gary Stokan said. “While bragging rights are certainly on the line for the coaches, it’s the charities they’re playing for who will be the real winners.”

This year’s field includes an impressive roster of college football greats that features three former Dodd Trophy winners, and a collective group of coaches who have won eight national championships (including four of the last seven titles), 38 FBS conference championships and boast 1,999 career wins.

The 2023 field features 17 coaches who have previously competed in the Southern Company Peach Bowl Challenge, while Mizzou Head Coach Eliah Drinkwitz, Florida State Head Coach Mike Norvell and Georgia Tech Head Coach Brent Key will all make their first-ever appearance in the event.

Pairings for the 2023 Southern Company Peach Bowl Challenge will be announced prior to the event.