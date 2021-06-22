Baby born at Miami International Airport given extremely appropriate name

(NEXSTAR) – A woman who gave birth at Miami International Airport over the weekend couldn’t have given her newborn a more fitting name.

The baby girl, who was born Sunday, was named Mia — just like airport’s location code (MIA).

“The story was cleared for arrival today for a special delivery,” the airport tweeted on Sunday following the baby’s birth. “Meet Mia who was born at the airport this afternoon with help from our Terminal Team, @MiamiDadFire and @MiamiDadePD.”

The stork was cleared for arrival✈️ today for a special delivery. Meet Mia👶 who was born at the airport this afternoon with help from our Terminal Team, @MiamiDadeFire and @MiamiDadePD. pic.twitter.com/xphdA9nzXH — Miami Int'l Airport (@iflymia) June 20, 2021

Photos shared by the airport show Mia and her mother in one of the terminal’s bathrooms, surrounded by airport personnel as well as members of the Miami-Dade police and fire departments.

A spokesperson for the airport told the Miami Herald that the baby was born inside the restroom at the North Terminal, near Gate D43. The mother had just flown in from Chicago on an American Airlines flight, he said.

“We were honored to help the mom have a safe delivery at MIA and we are proud to hear that the baby has been named Mia because of her successful ‘arrival’ at our airport,” said Greg Chin, the communications director for MIA, in a statement shared with the Herald.

Social-media users were also ticked by the story, although one woman on Facebook — who indicated that she works with the airport’s security team and helped with the delivery — indicated that the baby’s full name was not “Mia” but rather Miadani. She also set up a GoFundMe account to help Mia’s young mother cover the costs of her “miracle princess.”

A separate Twitter user, meanwhile, had another fun idea.

“She should have lifetime access to every airport lounge and the clear line,” he tweeted in response to the airport’s announcement, adding that Mia now has the “single greatest backstory” of a name. “Nice job to all those involved!”