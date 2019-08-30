Baby found unresponsive in pool last week has died

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — A 1-year-old who was found unresponsive in a Penfield pool last week has died.

Officials with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office say the child was found in a pool on Naples Circle last Friday.

The 18-month-old girl was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead Thursday.

Authorities say no criminal charges will be filed and that the investigation is complete.

Out of respect for the family, officials will not be releasing the child’s name.

This is the sixth child to drown in the Rochester area since the end of June. Five of those kids were 5 years old or younger. Accidental drownings is the number one cause of death for kids between 1 and 4 years old.

In 2018, 65% of child drownings in the U.S. involved kids under 5 years old.