Baby shark lands Syracuse on TSA’s top ten list of ‘good catches’ of 2020

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Transportation Security Administration’s contingent at Hancock Airport landed on the TSA’s top ten list of good catches for 2020.

According to TSA, a traveler arrived at the security checkpoint of Hancock Airport carrying a jar containing a dead baby shark in a liquid.

It was determined that the liquid was not water, but a preservative. TSA deemed the preservative a hazard, and the baby shark could not be taken on the plane.

TSA says you can travel with a live fish, as long as it is swimming in water, and that water will have to be checked by TSA before you can pass the checkpoint.

The baby shark incident landed at number 6 on the TSA’s list. You can see a video of the entire list, here.