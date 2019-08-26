‘Bachelor in Paradise’ preview: Caelynn second-guesses Dean

Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert appear on “Bachelor in Paradise.” (ABC)

One of the stronger “Bachelor in Paradise” relationships may not be as solid as viewers thought.

In a preview for tonight’s episode, Caelynn Miller-Keyes admits she’s not sure how much trust she has in Dean Unglert.

Although her feelings for him are strong (“I’ve never felt more comfortable and more myself with anyone,” she said), his behavior last season is disconcerting.

“I think your reputation has people worried,” she told him. “Everyone’s like, ‘Just be careful.'”

Last summer, Unglert became entrenched in a controversial love triangle with castmates Kristina Schulman and Danielle Lombard, drawing ire from the women and viewers alike.

“In the moment of filming, I didn’t realize what an a–hole I was being. Watching it all play back, it makes me realize that I need to change a lot of things about myself before I can actually pursue a relationship,” he told People magazine. “It sucks to come to that realization that what you’ve been doing is just not right. To see how deeply upset Danielle and Kristina both were, it hurt.”

Coincidentally, Schulman was involved in another love triangle earlier this season, with Miller-Keyes and castmate Blake Horstmann. Horstmann has also already pursued relationships with contestants Hannah Godwin and Tayshia Adams.

“Bachelor in Paradise” airs Monday and Tuesday nights at 8pm on ABC50.