‘Bachelor in Paradise’ preview: Dean tries to convince Caelynn to leave with him

Dean Unglert returned to “Paradise” last week, hoping for a second chance with Caelynn Miller-Keyes, and it seems like he might get it.

In a sneak peek of tonight’s episode, she’s weighing his request to leave the show with him, but acknowledges that she’s torn between Unglert and her new beau, Connor Saeli.

It doesn’t help matters that when she asks Unglert what leaving would entail, his answer was nonspecific: “I can’t tell you exactly what’s going to happen next, but I know that I want to try.”

“I know the decision I want to make. I’m just scared,” Miller-Keyes said. “You scare me.”

Although the two had a hot romance at the start of the show, Unglert broke things off on her birthday. After the split, Miller-Keyes began what she called a “safe” and “good” relationship with Saeli.

