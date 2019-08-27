‘Bachelor in Paradise’ preview: John Paul Jones feuds with Derek tonight at 8pm on ABC50

John Paul Jones’s feud with Derek Peth may get out of hand in the next episode of “Bachelor in Paradise.”

Now that Peth’s romance with Demi Burnett is over, he’s moved on to Tayshia Adams, whom Jones has also been wooing.

In a preview for tonight’s episode, Jones confronts Peth as the group attends the wedding of former “Bachelor in Paradise” castmates Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson.

“What exactly were your intentions with Tayshia?” he said. “You’re in this for fame. Seeing you manipulate Tayshia makes me sick.”

After the confrontation, Randone calls the group together, leading Burnett to worry: “Did JPJ and Derek get us all kicked out of this wedding?”

The next episode of “Bachelor in Paradise” airs tonight at 8pm on ABC50.