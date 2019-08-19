‘Bachelor in Paradise’ preview: What is Hannah Brown doing in Paradise?

In a new preview of Monday’s “Bachelor in Paradise,” Hannah Brown is back and people are wondering why.

“Bachelor in Paradise” features fan favorites from past seasons of “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” convening in Mexico to find love. Each week, contestants must go home if they don’t find a match, and new men and women will be cycled in.

Hannah was “The Bachelorette,” but she didn’t find love on her season and broke up with her then-fiance.

In the clip, we see Hannah ask everyone how they are doing, while they look on in shock.

But she says she’s there to talk to Demi.

“It seems like Hannah came here with a purpose,” one of the guys says, adding it’s giving him anxiety.

One of Demi’s suitors, Derek, talks about how much he cares about her, wondering what she’s thinking in talking to Hannah.

As we saw last week, Demi lets viewers in on something that she’s been wanting to let out for quite some time: She is bisexual.

While Derek is supportive, trailers have teased a relationship Demi may have brewing with another woman on the island.

“Bachelor in Paradise” is a two-night affair for the next few weeks, airing on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8pm on ABC50.