CENTRAL NEW YORK (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Clouds roll in Tuesday night as the next storm system approaches. Snow arrives in CNY midday on Wednesday and continues through the afternoon. Rain may mix in for a time as temperatures warm above freezing Wednesday afternoon. Snow then winds down in the evening setting the stage for a quiet, cold night and pleasant day on Thursday.

Friday will feature mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 40s. There is a small chance for a spotty shower or two but a mainly dry day is expected. The wind then picks up Friday night as the next storm moves in. Rain changes to snow before daybreak on Saturday.

Snow may be heavy at times Saturday morning with poor visibility exacerbated by high winds which will lead to blowing snow and quickly re-cover plowed roads. Once the storm starts to pull away, lake effect snow will take over later in the day on Saturday and will continue through Sunday morning.

This forecast is subject to change, please check back for updates! For more, please like Chief Meteorologist Colleen Hurley on Facebook and Twitter.