Bald eagle shot dead in NY, reward offered for information

Photo from website of Seneca Nation Fish and Wildlife.

SALAMANCA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Up to $5,000 is being offered for information that helps investigators looking into the fatal shooting on a bald eagle.

On November 20, Seneca Nation Fish and Wildlife received a complaint about a large dead bird. It was located at the top of a tree along the Allegheny River off Old Route 17.

A drone confirmed that the animal was a bald eagle.

Days later, with help from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the body of the banded, sub-adult female bird was recovered.

An examination determined that it had been shot.

Bald eagles, although no longer listed under the Endangered Species Act, are federally protected by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act and the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act.

Shooting one of these birds can result in prison time up to one year, as well as up to $100,000 in fines.

Anyone with information that could help investigators solve this is asked to call one of the following numbers:

Special Agent Ryan Bessey – U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service – (716) 691-3635

Conservation Manager Lawrence Becelia – Seneca Nation Fish and Wildlife – (716) 945-2779

1-844-FWS-TIPS (397-8477)

