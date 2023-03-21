BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Baldwinsville Central School District reeling this afternoon, March 21, after the sudden death of a Durgee Junior High School 8th grader.

Police say 14-year-old Maya “Marshall” Pickard was found dead at their home on Mercer Street yesterday afternoon.

The manner and cause of the teen’s death is under investigation, and will be determined by the Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police say they are aware of speculation on social media surrounding Pickard’s death and tell us quote:

“We are working closely with the Baldwinsville Central School District and the family to determine the validity of these reports.”

In an email to parents on Tuesday, March 21, the acting superintendent, Kathleen Davis, says the district takes all allegations seriously, saying quote:

“Regardless of the accuracy of these claims, the district intends to be proactive in ensuring the safety and well-being of all students.. We encourage all students and families to come forward with concerns.”

The district is providing counseling support for students and staff in all buildings, particularly at Durgee and Ray Middle School.This is the second Durgee student to die unexpectedly this year. 14-year-old Ava Wood, a freshman, was killed in January. Wood was the victim of a murder-suicide by her father.