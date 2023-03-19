SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ballston Spa Mayor Frank Rossi Jr. chose to shave his head this morning for the 13th St. Baldrick’s event. When he was initially asked, he didn’t just want to say yes.

“I said, I’ll do it…but let’s build some support,” he said. “Let’s get some community spirit behind it.”

This was a part of the mayor’s challenge to Ballston Spa High School athletes and coaches, which raised $9,000 for the cause. This is the 13th fundraiser that was organized at the Saratoga City Tavern after Kelley Trembley’s cousin passed away from lymphoblastic lymphoma cancer at 27-years-old.

“It was still considered pediatric cancer, so we were at a loss of how to honor him,” Trembley said.

After doing some research, the family created a fundraiser to give back to the saint baldrick’s foundation, which helps with pediatric cancer research.

“At this point, I think prior to this event, we’re at $655,000 we’ve raised so far,” she said.

This is the first time in two years the family decided to kick start the event, and they were used to getting hundreds of people before the pandemic.

“So this is like starting over,” she said. “We’re kind of rebuilding and getting the community back involved.”

Trembley says the family was happy to see how the ballston spa community responded to the event. So far, they have raised over $13,000 and are hoping next year, even more communities can get involved with the cause.