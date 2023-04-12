BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Ballston Spa Business & Professional Association has announced the 2023 Ballston Spa Concerts in the Park lineup. The free concerts run every Thursday between June 29 and August 24 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Old Iron Spring Park.

Lineup

  • June 29: Ballston Spa Community Band
  • July 6 : The North & South Dakotas
  • July 13: The Protones
  • July 20: Kevin McKrell
  • July 27: SIRSY
  • August 3: Annual Ice Cream Social with the The Union Fire Company #2 Marching Band
  • August 10: Downtown Horns
  • August 17: The Lustre Kings
  • August 24: The Sea The Sea

Attendees can bring a blanket or chair to enjoy the concerts. If your business is interested in sponsoring Concerts in the Park, you can visit the Ballston Spa Business & Professional Association website.