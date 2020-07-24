Ban lifted on Trusted Traveler Program in NY

This May 28, 2010 file photo a Global Entry Trusted Traveler Network kiosk awaits arriving international passengers who are registered for the service at the Tom Bradley International Terminal at Los Angeles International Airport. New York’s governor is offering to allow federal officials access to the state’s motor vehicle database but not to drivers’ Social Security numbers in an effort to persuade the Trump administration to let state residents back into Global Entry and other frequent traveler programs. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Trusted Traveler Program is back for New Yorkers following a compromise over the state’s controversial Green Light Law.

The Green Light Law prevents the sharing of state Department of Motor Vehicles records with federal law enforcement.

Soon after the law was passed, the federal government banned New Yorkers from using the program that speeds up security screening for international travelers. As part of the compromise, the state changed the Green Light Law to allow for information sharing related to the Trusted Traveler Program and vehicle imports and exports.

