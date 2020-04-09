Barn fire kills more than 50 cows in Oswego County

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A barn fire in Oswego County killed between 50 and 60 cattle, and possibly more farm animals.
Crews were called to Biddlecum Road, off of Townline Drive in Pennellville around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. Then they arrived, cows were found the roads, trying to get away from the flames. They were able to get some horses and animals out of the barn, but many cows were stuck inside.
The barn was destroyed. Responders say they believe the fire started in the hayloft, but the exact cause is still being investigated.
LATEST STORIES:
- 4-9-20: Rain is tapering off, be prepared for snow in the morning
- Spring turkey season opens May 1 in New York State
- LIVE NOW: 16.8M Americans thrown out of work as economic toll rises
- NYSP urge drivers to follow the rules of the road, minimize police exposure to COVID-19
- JCC students make face shields for local health care workers