Batavia Police searching for missing 14-year-old, believed to be in Buffalo or Rochester area

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Batavia Police are searching for missing 14-year-old Elizabeth Jones.

Police say Jones was last seen on Wednesday in Batavia wearing a red and black hooded sweatshirt, sweatpants, carrying a blue and black duffle bag.

It’s believed she may be in the Buffalo or Rochester area with a man.

Elizabeth Jones is a black female standing at 5-foot 4″, weighs 130 pounds and has blonde hair. She has piercings on both sides of her nose.

If you have information about Jones’ whereabouts you’re asked to contact the Batavia Police Department at (585) 345-6350 or the NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3543.