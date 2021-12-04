Batavia schools to reopen after police find ‘no credible threat’

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WROC) — School activities in the Batavia City School District will resume Saturday, after social media threats forced closures Friday.

According to the district, Batavia police investigating the situation found no evidence of a credible threat. Any students or parents with information about the social media posts are asked to contact the Batavia Police Department at (585) 345-6350 or the confidential tip line at (585) 345-6370.

School district activities will continue as usual on Saturday, and schools will be open on Monday. The district says there will be a police presence at school district buildings through the weekend and next week as a precaution.