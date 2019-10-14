BBB warns of ‘unclaimed rewards’ scam

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Better Business Bureau is warning of an “unclaimed rewards” scam.

Scammers promise unclaimed rewards to trick people into providing credit card information. The victims get a postcard, email or social media message saying they have an unclaimed reward at major retailers — like Walmart or Target — and provide a phone number to claim it.

Over the phone, they’re asked to confirm their identity and provide credit card information to pay for mailing costs.

Then the scammers try to use the credit card to buy items.

The BBB recommends never giving out personal information.