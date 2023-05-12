LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – At the end of May, a storm of motorcycles roars into the village and town of Lake George. Motor maniacs of all kinds visit the region from May 31 to June 4 for Americade, the annual motorcycle festival that turns the lake into a haven for those who love the open road on two wheels.

This week, Americade organizers announced that the 40th annual festival will take over some of the roadway around the lake. Traffic will be cut off completely on Beach Road during the festival, from its intersection with Canada Street down towards the Lake George Steamboat Company.

Beach Road will be home to vendors and a custom bike show, accessible from the steamboat-side gate. Bike show entry cards and appointment tickets are required to get into the vendor area.

This year’s Americade also features street performances, kids areas, and a first-time custom motorcycle show. Signup is available online.