LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A sign of spring in Central New York, Beak and Skiff is reopening for the season.

The General Store and the 1911 Tasting Room and Tavern reopens Thursday with limited spring and summer hours. The orchard will be welcoming customers Thursdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Apple picking will resume in late August.