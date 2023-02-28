LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Beak and Skiff, a 100-year-old family business that started in the apple orchards of LaFayette, is diving into the marijuana business.

Beak and Skiff is officially now the first company in New York State, as of Monday, February 27, to launch a cannabis beverage, and NewsChannel 9’s Carrie Lazarus spoke with CEO Eddie Brennan about the opportunities and challenges of getting into the marijuana business.

Last year, Beak and Skiff introduced many new CBD products like mini balms, drink mixes, sparkling waters, and oils, and said they were building a bottling facility specifically for THC beverages.

That state-of-the-art facility is where Beak and Skiff’s new marijuana brand, Aryloom was created.

The Aryloom brand doesn’t just include THC canned beverages but also gummies and vapes, which are being shipped from the new facility to the distillery on Route 20.

The dream has now become a reality for Beak and Skiff and they are now selling the beverages online.

Each 12oz can contains 5mg of THC and 5mg of CBD, available in three flavors including pineapple, pink grapefruit and black cherry. All cans are gluten-free and vegan and only four grams of sugar per can and only 25 calories, leaving those empty calories to alcohol.

You can choose from a 12-pack of one flavor or a variety pack from $59.95 or a 24-pack for $99.95.

Beak and Skiff responded to some frequently asked questions about the beverages including:

How will this make me feel? “We use a fast-acting emulsion that will have you feeling elevated and a bit more social and relaxed. Have fun without the hangover the next day. Drink one before bed, with friends or at your next party.”



How many should I have? “Ayrloom is meant to be enjoyed in a social setting as an alternative for other habits. Start slow! Try half a can and see how you feel. Unlike alcohol, we won’t leave you feeling hungover the next day. However, everyone’s tolerance is different.”

Where can I drink these? “Anywhere cannabis is legal! While you may not want to light up a joint at your next family gathering, Aryloom’s sparkling beverages are the perfect alternative.”



Watch the video above for all the details.