Beak & Skiff releases PRIDE Hard Cider for pride month

LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Beak & Skiff, a family owned apple orchard based in LaFayette known for its small-batch ciders, has just launched a new PRIDE cider in support of LGBTQ Pride Month in June. The glitter-infused hard cider is made with edible glitter that creates a swirling shimmer.

The PRIDE Hard Cider is a part of Beak & Skiff 1911 line of alcoholic beverages, and some of the proceeds from every purchase will be donated to the Sylvia Rivera Law Project, a NY based organization that promotes free gender expression and works to improve equal access to quality social, health, and legal services.

Beak & Skiff PRIDE Hard Cider is available to buy online and at select Wegmans.