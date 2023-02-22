BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s maple syrup time at Beaver Lake Nature Center! Learn all about how maple syrup is made in a Sugar Bush demonstration, and eat pancakes during the month of March.

Every Saturday at Beaver Lake Nature Center from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. enjoy Beaver Lake’s demonstration Sugar Bush — a term for a forest stand of sugar maple trees — and from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. a pancake breakfast before or after a tour.

During the Sugar Bush tour, Beaver Lake naturalists will introduce the public to how maple syrup is made, explain the science behind the sap and explore the old tradition of maple sugaring.

Tours are self-paced and are free with park admission, being $5 per vehicle.

The popular pancake breakfast includes sausage, a beverage and of course the option of adding local maple syrup to some hearty pancakes. Depending on appetite, breakfast ranges from $3 to $7.

In addition to the breakfast, the Beaver Lodge Gift Shop will be stocked with a wide variety of maple products for purchase. All proceeds will benefit The Friends of Beaver Lake, a non-profit group that supports the Nature Center’s mission.

Beaver Lake Nature Center is an Onondaga County Park, located 3 miles west of Baldwinsville off of Route 370. The mission of Beaver Lake Nature Center is to foster local and global stewardship of nature through diverse recreational and educational opportunities.

For more information, call the Nature Center at 315-638-2519 or visit the website here.