Bell Biv Devoe to play The Fair Aug. 26

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There’s a ‘new edition’ to the Chevrolet Music Festival lineup at the Great New York State Fair.
Bell Biv Devoe will take the Chevy Park stage Thursday, August 26th at 8 p.m. It’s the second time BBD has played the Fair, last visiting CNY in 2014.
“Bell Biv Devoe’s sound never goes out of style,” said Troy Waffner, Fair Director. This will be a great show for lovers of classic hip hop and R&B and it’s a show that fans won’t want to miss.”
BBD joins a lineup of more than 50 national touring shows presented in the Chevrolet Music Festival, the largest free music festival at any state fair in America. Shows announced to date include:
- LOCASH, Friday, August 20 with time to be announced
- Nas, Friday, August 20 at 8 p.m.
- 98 Degrees, Saturday, August 21 at 2 p.m.
- RATT, Saturday, August 21 with time to be announced
- Brothers Osborne, Sunday, August 22, 8 p.m.
- Bishop Briggs, Monday, August 23 with time to be announced.
- Foreigner, Monday, August 23 at 8 p.m.
- Dire Straits Legacy, Tuesday, August 24 with time to be announced
- Train, Tuesday, August 24 at 8 p.m.
- REO Speedwagon, Wednesday, August 25 at 8 p.m.
- Three Dog Night, Thursday, August 26 with time to be announced
- Sister Sledge, Friday, August 27 at 2 p.m.
- Melissa Etheridge, Friday, August 27 at 8 p.m.
- Vixen and Great White, Saturday, August 28 with time to be announced.
- Noah Cyrus, Sunday, August 29 at 2 p.m.
- Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes, Sunday, August 29 with time to be announced
- Dropkick Murphys, Sunday, August 29 at 8 p.m.
- The Oak Ridge Boys, Tuesday, August 31 at 2 p.m.
- Halestorm, Tuesday, August 31 at 8 p.m.
- Sheena Easton, Wednesday, September 1 at 2 p.m.
- Blue Oyster Cult, Wednesday, September 1 with time to be announced
- Starship featuring Mickey Thomas, Thursday, September 2 with time to be announced
Admission to all the concerts are free with a $3 Fair ticket.