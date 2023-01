ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ben & Jerry’s new flavor of the year is meant to be enjoyed by all. Oatmeal Dream Pie is vegan and gluten-free featuring oatmeal cookie pieces and vanilla ice cream.

The oatmeal cookie pieces are from Partake, a maker of vegan and allergen-free cookies. Oatmeal and marshmallow swirl round out the flavor, making Oatmeal Dream Pie the sixth dairy-free flavor from Ben & Jerry’s. The tasty treat is now available in the U.S.