LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This month is benefit season for a village home that provides respite to families with children suffering from cancers and other debilitating illnesses. It’s also a time to celebrate the legacy of one of the longest-running mayors in U.S. history.

On Tuesday, June 6, the Ronald McDonald Family Retreat at Krantz Cottage is hosting a fundraiser benefit, running from 4 to 5:30 p.m. The cottage, located at 161 Ottawa St. in Lake George, opened in 2021 in the former home of lawyer and village resident Howard Krantz. Seventeen families stayed there in 2021 alone, and the facility doubled its size – and the number of families it can welcome to the lake – in 2022.

Following festivities at Krantz House, the celebration will move to the Holiday Inn Resort at 2223 Canada St. with a second purpose in mind. From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., visitors can join in on a retirement celebration in honor of Bob Blais, who ended a 52-year run as Lake George’s mayor earlier this year. Blais holds the title of longest currently-living mayor in America, and is credited with shaping the village into the multi-season tourism hub it is today.

Registration is open now online. Admission to both events is free.