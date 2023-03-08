LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Martial arts legend Benny “The Jet” Urquidez is leading a charge of karate, tae kwon do, kickboxing, and other physical art forms to the village of Lake George. This weekend, the 1970s kickboxer will be joined by David Todd, Donnie Jeffcoat, Terry Down, and more at the International Martial Arts Expo.

The expo comes to the Lake George Holiday Inn Resort on Friday and Saturday, March 10 and 11, featuring martial arts experts, demonstrations and talks. “The Jet” is this year’s featured keynote speaker, and will speak about his experience working with Jackie Chan in the martial arts film “Meals on Wheels,” as well as his 58-knockout kickboxing career as a world championship competitor.

The International Martial Arts Expo is open to all martial arts styles, and all those who practice them. The event is open to the public, with admission at $175 for martial artists, $15 for spectators and $35 to watch on Zoom. Experts will demonstrate and speak on footwork, punch combination, kicks, grappling and mental aspects of martial arts competition.

Check-in starts at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 10, with seminars starting at 7:30 p.m. and running into the evening. Talks begin again at 9 a.m. on Saturday, followed by a break and a set of afternoon sessions. Ticket and registration information can be found by calling organizers at (518) 775-0695. The Lake George Holiday Inn Resort is located at 223 Canada St. in the village of Lake George, and is host to a variety of conventions and other events by the lake every year.