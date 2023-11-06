SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Per a Syracuse basketball spokesperson, Benny Williams’s status has not changed since Syracuse’s last exhibition game. This means the Orange will be without him in their first regular season game against New Hampshire.

Prior to Syracuse’s game against the College of St. Rose, Williams was suspended for a violation of team rules and was expected to be back with the program soon.

Head Coach Adrian Autry reiterated that in his post game press conference after their win against the Golden Knights.

Williams did play in the first exhibition game against Daemen and had 11 points and six rebounds.

Tipoff against New Hampshire is Monday night (November 6th) at 7 p.m.