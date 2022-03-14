LENOX, Mass. (NEWS10) – Students at Lenox Memorial Middle and High School are planting a brighter future for their community, tree by tree. For the second year, the environmental club at the Massachusetts school is working together to offset their school’s paper usage by planting trees locally.

Last year, the club teamed up with the tree-planting initiative, Tree-Plenish, with the mission to replenish the environment with the resources their school has taken. Buyers have a choice between Paper Birch, Sugar Maple, or Flowering Dogwood.

Trees are $5 each and include delivery and planting on April 30th. Orders for trees must be made by March 30.

“It’s good to help the environment in any way we can and being to do this through school and through a club with your friends is just even better,” said Medeja Rudzinskaite, a junior.

Their goal is to sell at least 150 trees this year, that amount will offset 1.5 years of paper usage at LMMHS, which is roughly 3000 reams or 1.5 million sheets of paper.