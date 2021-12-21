BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

With Christmas less than a week away, there aren’t many shopping days left to score an awesome present or two. If you’ve forgotten anyone on your holiday shopping list, there’s no need to panic. You can still get plenty of gifts that make you a holiday hero if you shop a little smarter.

Some retailers are still offering products that they claim will arrive before Christmas, but there’s some uncertainty with shipping delays this year. The only way to guarantee you have a gift ready to go on Christmas morning is to stick to gift cards and subscriptions that don’t require a physical product delivery for the big day.

Whether you’re shopping for the makeup aficionado, gamer, coffee lover, outdoor adventurer or DIY-er in your life, we’ve got gift cards, magazine subscriptions and subscription box ideas that can make the perfect last-minute gift.

Best last-minute gift deals to shop today

Amazon eGift Card: $25 to $2,000 at Amazon

If you’re stuck on what to get that loved one who already has it all, you can never go wrong with an Amazon eGift Card. Not only is it guaranteed to arrive by Christmas, but your friend or relative can use it to buy everything from clothing to tech gadgets to a great new book.

Sephora eGift Card: $25 to $100 at Sephora

For the loved one who can’t get enough makeup and skincare products, a Sephora eGift card may be the perfect last-minute holiday gift. They can pick out a signature fragrance, try out a brand new shade of lipstick or discover the perfect face mask for their skincare concerns.

InStyle Print Magazine Subscription: $5/12 months with auto-renewal at Amazon

Have a friend who loves reading up on the latest trends in fashion, beauty, home goods and more? They’ll definitely appreciate a subscription to InStyle, which tackles all of those topics and gives readers a glimpse into celebrities’ favorite style trends.

Sock Fancy Surprise Pair of Socks Subscription: $6.99/first box, $12/additional boxes at Amazon

If you’re looking for a unique gift, a subscription to this sock-a-month subscription box certainly fits the bill. Your friend or relative receives a funky pair of socks each month that are comfortable and well-made. You can choose from both men’s and women’s sizes, too.

Home Depot eGift Card: $25 to $2,000 at Home Depot

A relative who’s remodeling their house or just enjoys DIY projects will get plenty of good use out of this Home Depot eGift Card. They can choose from power tools, appliances, furniture and more to help transform their home.

DoorDash eGift Card: $25 to $200 at Amazon

This DoorDash eGift Card is an incredibly thoughtful gift for anyone who lives on take-out. With access to over 300,000 local and chain restaurants across the world, your loved one will have plenty of options. They can even order goodies from local supermarkets and convenience stores.

Eating Well Print Magazine Subscription: $6.50/12 months with auto-renewal at Amazon

A subscription to Eating Well may be the ideal holiday gift for that special someone who enjoys cooking but wants to keep things healthy. The magazine is full of healthy, flavorful recipes, shopping tips, quick meal ideas and more. It’s even packed with beautiful color photos to get you inspired in the kitchen.

Toy Box Monthly Subscription: $25/first box, $30/additional boxes at Amazon

If you have a unique child in your life you haven’t bought for yet, they’ll be thrilled with this toy subscription box. Each month, they’ll receive a mix of licensed toys from Star Wars, Batman, LEGO and more. It’s ideal for kids ages 6-8 and is available in boy, girl and mixed-gender options.

Whole Foods Market eGift Card: $25 to $200 at Amazon

That friend or family member who can’t get enough of Whole Foods’ natural, organic food offerings is sure to appreciate this eGift card on Christmas morning. In addition to their favorite pantry essentials, frozen foods and prepared foods, they can also pick up clean body care products like body wash and mouthwash.

Kohl’s eGift Card: $5 to $300 at Kohl’s

A Kohl’s eGift Card is another excellent option for that person on your list who’s impossible to shop for. They can pick out a new sweater, find a cozy blanket, upgrade their coffee maker or even treat themselves to a smart speaker or display.

GameStop Gift Card: $50 at Amazon

Stop worrying whether the gamer on your list already has a specific title by giving them this thoughtful gift card. GameStop has over 6000 stores throughout the United States, but the card can also be used on the GameStop website.

Spotify Premium 3-Month Subscription eGift Card: $30 at Amazon

Give the gift of ad-free music this holiday season with this eGift card good for a 3-month subscription to Spotify. In addition to music, your friends and family can enjoy their favorite podcasts, all in one convenient spot.

Backcountry eGift Card: $25 to $500 at Backcountry

If you have a friend who regularly goes on outdoor adventures, this eGift card allows them to pick out their must-have gear. Whether they need a new jacket for hiking, a tent for their camping trip or a pair of ski goggles, they can find the perfect item from the Backcountry website.

Allure Beauty Box: $23/box at Amazon

If you know someone who loves trying out new makeup, skincare and haircare products, a subscription to this Allure Beauty Box is sure to be a winner on Christmas morning. It includes six or more editor-tested beauty picks each month, and three or more are guaranteed to be full-sized.

People Print Magazine Subscription: $99/12 months with auto-renewal at Amazon

Anyone who enjoys pop culture can stay up to date on the latest celebrity interviews with this People Magazine subscription. It also contains topical true crime stories and inspiring articles about everyday people, so you get a little bit of everything.

Fandango Gift Cards: $45 for (3) $15 cards at Amazon

Treat your friends or relatives to a night at the movies with these gift cards. They can use them to buy movie tickets on Fandango or the Fandango app that are good at thousands of theaters nationwide.

Starbucks eGift Card: $25 to $100 at Amazon

We all know someone who just can’t start their day without a hot cup of coffee, so a Starbucks eGift is a real crowd-pleaser. The cards are also available in fun holiday designs, perfect for encouraging that festive spirit.

National Geographic Kids Print Magazine Subscription: $30/12 months at Amazon

The curious child on your holiday shopping list will be delighted by this subscription to National Geographic Kids Magazine, including photos and articles about various topics, including animals, technology, science, geography, archeology and more. It’s ideal for kids ages 6 and up.

Lyft eGift Card: $25 to $100 at Amazon

If you need a gift for someone you don’t know that well, this Lyft eGift Card is a perfect option. It can be used for standard rides, shared rides, bikes and scooters, so your friend can get where they need to be on time.

