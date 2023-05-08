BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Bethlehem man was arrested on Thursday following a child pornography investigation, according to New York State Police. Jason Sammon, 39, faces multiple charges.

Police say they received a cyber tip regarding Sammon from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Following an investigation and execution of a search warrant at his home in Albany, Sammon was arrested and is accused of promoting and possessing images consistent with child sexual exploitation.

Charges:

Promoting a sexual performance of a child

Possessing of a sexual performance by a child

Sammon was arrested and processed at Latham State Police. He was arraigned at the Bethlehem Town Court and remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility in lieu of $5,000 cash, $15,000 bond, or a $20,000 partially secured bond.