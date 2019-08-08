‘BH90210’ honors Luke Perry in the sweetest way

The gang is back as the likes of Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Jason Priestley and more returned Wednesday night for the premiere of “BH90210,” the reboot of the famed ’90s TV show.

The show features the cast as older versions of themselves, but as the actors who were on the show, not the characters themselves. They even hit a fan convention in the premiere episode.

Retweet if you also love the #BH90210 crew ❤️ pic.twitter.com/CTKFkkmWbR — Tori Spelling (@torispelling) August 8, 2019

But one key cast member was missing, and that was the iconic Luke Perry, who died earlier this year after suffering a massive stroke. Perry had played Dylan McKay for seven seasons during the original run.

"We're all not going to be here forever. But we made something that will be." And I'm crying again. #BH90210 — Mary Pedevillano (@ladykerradine) August 8, 2019

In a key scene with the group, Tori Spelling admits that the group won’t live forever, but “made something that will” in the show. They toast to the late actor and embrace, and there’s also a moment of silence for their friend.

But the tribute wasn’t over for the famed actor.

After Spelling decides to make a reboot of the show within the show (yeah, confusing), the episode ends with a flashback of Perry in the original series.

It may be the end of the premiere, but it's only the beginning of #BH90210. Join us for more next Wednesday at 9/8c! pic.twitter.com/CJffJb1SR1 — BH90210 (@BH90210) August 8, 2019

“Welcome to paradise, man. Welcome to your dream come true,” Perry says in the old clip.

As if his loss in March didn’t hurt enough, hearts broke all over again for the man who was the heart and soul of “90210.”

Earlier this week, Doherty spoke to “GMA” about missing Perry on the reboot.

“It was surreal, all of us together again and sort of realizing that you’re missing a key component, you’re missing some heart,” she said. “Luke was all heart and all humility and beauty and grace and humor and just grounding, earthy human being. So, he was missed sorely for sure.”