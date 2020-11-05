Biden camp streams election projection briefing

by: Johan Sheridan

Posted:

Donald Trump and Joe Biden from Wednesday morning addresses to supporters (Getty)

(NEWS10) — Jen O’Malley Dillon and Bob Bauer, respectively the campaign manager and campaign advisor for Joe Biden, provided their interpretation of the current numbers from the general election.

Their streamed election update was streamed on Facebook.

