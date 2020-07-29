Biden expected to choose running mate next week

With fewer than 100 days until the presidential election, presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden has announced he will choose his running mate next week.

The former vice president made the announcement Tuesday after a speech in Wilmington, Delaware, but he didn’t indicate whether he would publicly announce his selection.

However, he was expected to do so before the Democratic National Convention begins in Milwaukee on Aug. 17.

In March, Biden committed to choosing a female running mate, and he has faced pressure from the Democratic Party to choose a woman of color.

There was renewed speculation Tuesday that Biden would choose California Sen. Kamala Harris after an Associated Press photographer captured handwritten notes Biden held with her name across the top, along with a list of talking points about her.

According to The Associated Press, the points included previous observations Biden has made about Harris: “Do not hold grudges.” “Campaigned with me & Jill.” “Talented.” “Great help to campaign.” “Great respect for her.”

Biden’s campaign has not commented on the note.

According to The New York Times, there are 13 women, including Harris, who have been under consideration.

They are former Obama national security adviser Susan Rice, Florida Rep. Val Demings, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, California Rep. Karen Bass, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth, Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former Democratic Georgia House leader Stacey Abrams, New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan and Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo.

LATEST STORIES: