WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – Ahead of hurricane and wildfire season, President Biden received the yearly extreme weather briefing as the government prepares to deal with extreme weather and continues fighting the climate change that fuels it.

The National Hurricane Center is predicting a normal hurricane season, which NHC Director Michael Brennan says is not good news.

According to Brennan, this includes “12 to 17 named storms of at least tropical strength or greater. Five to nine of those becoming hurricanes, and one to nine of those becoming major hurricanes.”

Climate change is making hurricanes stronger, fueling wildfires and making other weather events more disastrous and expensive.

“Over the past two years, a third of Americans have been impacted by extreme weather conditions,” President Biden said.

As we enter hurricane and wildfire season, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell explains that extreme weather is also becoming more erratic including California’s atmospheric rivers in January and December seeing wildfires and tornadoes.

The Biden administration says it’s investing in several strategies to fight climate change and natural disasters to help communities adapt.

“Looking at what we think the risks are going to be five or 10 years from now, put those mitigation measures in place today. Start working on them today so that they can begin to reduce the impact that these communities are facing,” Criswell said.

The Biden administration says, in the end, those measures will cost less than the damage done without them.