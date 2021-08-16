Biden says he stands ‘squarely behind’ Afghanistan decision

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie's announcement Friday that the Judiciary Committee's impeachment investigation is being suspended upon the Governor's resignation has drawn criticism from both sides of the aisle. It was initially unclear whether a report of the group's findings would be published, but now the Speaker says it will.

"They said the Governor couldn't be impeached after he left office, after he resigned. He's still in office. And, he's going to be there 'til the 24th or the 25th or this month. Plenty of time to file the articles of impeachment," said Republican Assembly Judiciary Committee member Michael Montesano regarding Friday's sudden announcement about the suspension of the probe.

Last week, Heastie said it was because the point of the investigation was to see if the Governor should be removed from office, and he resigned. And, the Judiciary Chair and counsel found constitutional issues with proceeding.

"We were not forewarned. I found out with everybody else, I was taken aback to be honest with you, I was kind of stunned that this kind of decision was made without consulting members of the committee," Montesano said.