President Biden said Friday he plans to send a small number of U.S. forces to eastern Europe in the "near term" amid growing fears of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“I’ll be moving troops to eastern Europe in the NATO countries in the near term,” Biden told reporters at Joint Base Andrew upon returning from a trip to Pittsburgh. “Not too many.”

The Pentagon has put 8,500 troops on heightened alert for potential deployment to NATO countries in eastern Europe.

