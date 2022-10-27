SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With President Biden’s impending arrival to the SRC Arena, there has been much buzz about what’s to come.

So, here is what we know:

  • The 9,000 jobs created by this project will be high-quality, with six-figure salaries
  • Micron is signing a project labor agreement (PLA) with 20 unions to ensure labor-management cooperation
    •  The PLA will fund apprenticeships for people from low income communities
    • Require contractors to pay a prevailing wage
    • Create a Labor-Management committee to support project delivery and enhance workplace safety
  • As part of this investment, Micron and the State of New York will establish a $500M fund to strengthen the surrounding community
    • Investing $10M in local educational institutions
    • Investing another $10M in local small businesses that power the semiconductor supply chain
  • Micron will announce a multi-million dollar partnership with The National Science Foundation to invest in growing the workforce of the semiconductor industry