ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Empire Underground in Albany has announced they will be hosting the group Big D and the Kids Table. The performance is scheduled for July 24.

The ska-punk band hailing from Boston formed in 1995. The group has released 11 studio albums and are known for their energetic live shows, with a vast cast of players led by founder and lead vocalist David McWane.

Empire Underground is the sister venue to Empire Live. The two-floor venue is located at 93 North Pearl Street, Albany, NY.

Tickets can be purchased online. The box office hours for the venue are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.